Chicago wheat futures traded around $11.5 in the first week of March, the highest since 2008, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine brought supply disruptions from two of the world's largest producers. Amid heavy sanctions and restrictive measures from western economies, exports from the Black Sea have nearly halted. Multinational food companies such as Bunge and ADM have closed facilities in the region, while the world’s biggest container ship operator Maersk/MSC suspended service to Russian ports. At the same time, the Ukrainian military suspended all commercial operations from Ukrainian ports. With Russia and Ukraine accounting for roughly 30% of the world’s wheat exports, conflict in the region affects crucial supply from an already tight market. Meanwhile, wheat stocks in major exporting countries are already at low levels, and ongoing droughts are reducing maize availability in South America, US, and Canada.

Historically, Wheat reached an all time high of 1350 in March of 2022. Wheat - data, forecasts, historical chart - was last updated on March of 2022.

Wheat is expected to trade at 786.39 USd/BU by the end of this quarter, according to Trading Economics global macro models and analysts expectations. Looking forward, we estimate it to trade at 910.05 in 12 months time.

Wheat
Wheat Futures are available for trading in The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), Euronext, Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT) and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX). The standard contract unit is 5,000 bushels. United States is the biggest exporter of wheat followed by the European Union, Australia and Canada. Wheat prices displayed in Trading Economics are based on over-the-counter (OTC) and contract for difference (CFD) financial instruments. Our market prices are intended to provide you with a reference only, rather than as a basis for making trading decisions. Trading Economics does not verify any data and disclaims any obligation to do so.
Actual Previous Highest Lowest Dates Unit Frequency
1145.00 1116.25 1350.00 212.50 1977 - 2022 USd/BU Daily